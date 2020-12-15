Zacks Investment Research Lowers KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “

Shares of KB opened at $42.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. KB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.45.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The bank reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 8.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

