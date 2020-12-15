Zacks Investment Research Lowers KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “
Shares of KB opened at $42.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. KB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.45.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KB Financial Group Company Profile
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
