Zacks Investment Research Downgrades National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised National Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised National Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Bankshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NKSH opened at $32.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $207.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.45. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $46.87.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that National Bankshares will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This is a positive change from National Bankshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 4.5%. National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 473.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 17.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

