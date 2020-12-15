Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VLRS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

NYSE VLRS opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $13.48.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,255,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 150,700 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth $6,413,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,227,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 24.6% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 233,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.