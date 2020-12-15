Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 296.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yandex by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,885,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,414,000 after buying an additional 4,009,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 459.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,244,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,435 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yandex by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $460,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,212 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Yandex by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,177,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $259,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Yandex by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $563,607,000 after buying an additional 1,644,079 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on YNDX. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. HSBC cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $68.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.00. Yandex has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $732.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

