WPP (NYSE:WPP) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WPP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

WPP stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.40. WPP has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $70.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in WPP during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 90.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in WPP during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in WPP during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

