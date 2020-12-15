Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.38.

NYSE WES opened at $14.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 3.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 25,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 18,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

