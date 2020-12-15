Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of WMC stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 492.20, a quick ratio of 492.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.62. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 184.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 223.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

