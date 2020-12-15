Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Welltower from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank cut Welltower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.64.

Shares of WELL opened at $63.24 on Monday. Welltower has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $89.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.74.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the third quarter worth about $66,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 89.5% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

