Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 50.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.21.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,747.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $306,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 103,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,360,123. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.96.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

