Virtu Financial LLC Sells 75,936 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,668 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,936 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 370,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 91,665 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 3.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.74. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.0123 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised Itaú Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

