Virtu Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,797 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,696,870,000 after buying an additional 493,961 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after buying an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $835,247,000 after buying an additional 1,195,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $103.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a PE ratio of 93.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.79 and a 200 day moving average of $84.31. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $106.09.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.