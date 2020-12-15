Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,973 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 33,543 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.58, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $2,850,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 812,076 shares of company stock valued at $105,300,347. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE stock opened at $136.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $213.94 billion, a PE ratio of 81.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.26. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $140.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.43.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

