Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,394 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 92,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $579,445,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.8% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 8,606 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stephens lowered shares of McDonald’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.08.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $211.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $157.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

