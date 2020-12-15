Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CarMax by 15.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,722,000 after buying an additional 95,202 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at about $881,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 18.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,516 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CarMax by 9.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

NYSE KMX opened at $92.54 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $109.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.88.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

