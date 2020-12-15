Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 308,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 58,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.25. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $14.07.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.20 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRO shares. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.11.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

