Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.