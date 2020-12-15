Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,459 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

LUV opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company’s revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

