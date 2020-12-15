Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,339,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $111.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.29.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 million. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,450,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,689,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $518,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,341.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 775,494 shares of company stock worth $62,231,832 over the last ninety days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lemonade from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

