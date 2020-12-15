Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NAIL opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $98.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.72.

