Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NYSE:KC)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NYSE:KC) by 83.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,945 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 325.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 152,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 116,758 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 105,778 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,510,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,953,000.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on KC shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE KC opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $48.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.59.

Kingsoft Cloud (NYSE:KC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $254.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.81 million.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.