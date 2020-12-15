Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,719 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 319.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.27.

Lincoln National stock opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $61.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.44.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $533,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,250.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.