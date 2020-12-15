Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 9,343 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 228.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 31.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 569.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASR opened at $158.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $82.08 and a 52 week high of $210.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $110.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.91 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 22.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ASR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

