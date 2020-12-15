Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 68,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Nautilus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Nautilus by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nautilus by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Nautilus by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 411,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nautilus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.07.

Shares of NLS stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $28.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $516.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 2.01.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $155.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.27 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. Analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 5,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $113,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $97,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

