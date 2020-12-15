Virtu Financial LLC Buys 18,409 Shares of Direxion Daily Japan Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:JPNL)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Japan Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:JPNL) by 376.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 15.53% of Direxion Daily Japan Bull 3X Shares worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPNL opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Japan Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $48.17.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Japan Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:JPNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Japan Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Japan Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.