Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 111.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,182 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Capri by 20.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Capri by 52.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capri from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capri from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Capri from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Capri currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.32.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.