Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 8,509 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Nasdaq by 59.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,322,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $124.04 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.57 and a 200-day moving average of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NDAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.61.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.