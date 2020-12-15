Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%.

Shares of VIRC stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.66.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

