Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%.

Shares of VIRC stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.