Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 0.92%.

Shares of VIRC opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.09 million, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33. Virco Mfg. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

