Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

VIR stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million.

In related news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $217,138.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,093,630.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $61,448.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,040 shares in the company, valued at $683,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,429 shares of company stock worth $3,000,378 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 457.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 559.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.