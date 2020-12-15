VIDY (VIDY) Achieves Market Cap of $8.79 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $8.79 million and approximately $662,506.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, MXC, Bithumb Global and Hotbit. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00065904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00457676 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00020267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00027779 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

VIDY is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 tokens. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

VIDY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bithumb Global, Hotbit and MXC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

