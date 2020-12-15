VideoCoin Price Up 83.4% This Week (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One VideoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0700 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Beaxy and KuCoin. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded 83.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.22 million and $109,276.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000686 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 94.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin's total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,923,028 tokens. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin's official message board is medium.com/videocoin .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

