ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Position Raised by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

