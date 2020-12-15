Veritaseum Trading Down 12% This Week (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for approximately $2.88 or 0.00014926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veritaseum has a market cap of $6.18 million and $1,025.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00065876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00453410 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00020290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00028244 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

