VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. VTB Capital upgraded VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VEON in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $1.90 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered VEON from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.14.
Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $1.60 on Friday. VEON has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,343,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of VEON by 894.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,751,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VEON by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,005,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,176 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of VEON by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,320,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,024 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of VEON by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,083,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 602,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.58% of the company’s stock.
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
