VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. VTB Capital upgraded VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VEON in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $1.90 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered VEON from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.14.

Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $1.60 on Friday. VEON has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that VEON will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,343,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of VEON by 894.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,751,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VEON by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,005,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,176 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of VEON by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,320,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,024 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of VEON by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,083,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 602,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

