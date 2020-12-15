Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on VTR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE VTR opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $63.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 447,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 33,861 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 681,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,614,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 20.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 16.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 188,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 26,745 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

