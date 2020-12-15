Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 310.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $116.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.