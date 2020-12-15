Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 845.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,997,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,649 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $79,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,385,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,838,000 after acquiring an additional 579,920 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,381,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,456,000 after acquiring an additional 365,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 581.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after acquiring an additional 204,744 shares during the period.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $112.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.28. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $90.70 and a 52 week high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

