Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $137.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.72 and a 200-day moving average of $127.61. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $140.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

