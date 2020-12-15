Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 31,108 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,108 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.12% of Exact Sciences worth $18,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,686,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $114,157,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,140,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,173,000 after acquiring an additional 802,114 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at $53,952,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.87.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $129.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $141.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.73 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.75.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,982.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,839,858.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,989,175.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,222 shares of company stock worth $13,616,519. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.