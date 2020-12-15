Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 24,559 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,559 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $12,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $3,746,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,174,905.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $132.69 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.78.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.50) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

