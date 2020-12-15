Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 232,914 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,914 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.12% of Elanco Animal Health worth $16,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 25,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Argus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ELAN opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.37, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.48 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

