Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,691 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $21,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,079,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,139,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,687,000 after purchasing an additional 66,854 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,542,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,141,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,066,000 after buying an additional 178,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $156.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $160.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.14.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.72.

In other news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

