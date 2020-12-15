Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,691 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $21,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,079,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,139,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,687,000 after purchasing an additional 66,854 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,542,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,141,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,066,000 after buying an additional 178,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ALXN stock opened at $156.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $160.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.14.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.72.
In other news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
