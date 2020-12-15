Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,522 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.13% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $14,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

CRL stock opened at $240.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $257.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total value of $508,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,874.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total value of $1,686,636.92. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,307,020. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.