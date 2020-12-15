Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $12,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 16.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AZN opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.48. The stock has a market cap of $131.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HSBC raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

