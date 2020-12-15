Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,268 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.12% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $13,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRPT. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $260.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $214.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.77.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $169.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 1.82. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $178.66.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

