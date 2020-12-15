Van ECK Associates Corp Has $19.91 Million Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,359,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,236 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $19,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 715.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 109.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.95. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $47.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

In related news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $35,770.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,985.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

