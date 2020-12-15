Van ECK Associates Corp Has $19.12 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,861 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after buying an additional 115,213 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $545,119,000 after buying an additional 240,891 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 41,645 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,318 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $374.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $377.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $165.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.52.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total value of $869,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,565,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,282 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

