Van ECK Associates Corp Has $17.86 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,616 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,916 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,788,138 shares of company stock worth $557,550,401 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $145.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.80. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $137.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

