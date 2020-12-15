Van ECK Associates Corp Has $16.61 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

ABBV opened at $104.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.28. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $109.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

