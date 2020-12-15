Van ECK Associates Corp Has $12.31 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,732 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $12,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 6.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVO. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $73.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

